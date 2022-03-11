dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 200 ($2.62).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOTD. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on dotdigital Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on dotdigital Group from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of LON:DOTD opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.10) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 202.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 295.50 ($3.87). The firm has a market cap of £250.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55.

In other news, insider Boris Huard acquired 15,295 shares of dotdigital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £8,412.25 ($11,022.34).

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

