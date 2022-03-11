Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading 4.6% Higher

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.34. 59,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 71,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.41 million and a PE ratio of -21.88.
About Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG)
