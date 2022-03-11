Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading 4.6% Higher

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.34. 59,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 71,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.41 million and a PE ratio of -21.88.

About Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Hat property with 10 mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; the Red Spring deposit situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia; and the Mount Milligan North Property that covers an area of 1,843 hectares located in Prince George, British Columbia.

