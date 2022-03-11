DoYourTip (DYT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,675.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $160,837.03 and approximately $3,675.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.00292261 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004196 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000612 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.67 or 0.01233381 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

