Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 19,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 165,619 shares.The stock last traded at $51.14 and had previously closed at $50.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.