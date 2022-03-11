Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 19,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 165,619 shares.The stock last traded at $51.14 and had previously closed at $50.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $1,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

