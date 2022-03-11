Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 381.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 120,413 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 140,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 89,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGNU stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

