Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.83

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 8027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after buying an additional 326,264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 83,517 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

