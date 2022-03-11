DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $169.80 and last traded at $172.05. 366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.57.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.24.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.