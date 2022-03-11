DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the February 13th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.05. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $52.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 437,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter.

