DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the February 13th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
DTE Energy stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.05. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $52.78.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTE Energy (DTP)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.