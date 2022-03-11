Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Duluth updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.930-$1.020 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 5,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,933. The company has a market cap of $396.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. Duluth has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

DLTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Duluth by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Duluth by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

