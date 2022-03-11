Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Duluth updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.930-$1.020 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 5,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,933. The company has a market cap of $396.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. Duluth has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $20.78.
DLTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duluth (DLTH)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.