Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

DNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Barclays lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

DNB stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. 43,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,149. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

