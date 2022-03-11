Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.4531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.05%.

DNLMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Dunelm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

