Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,300%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 106,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.38. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $442,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

