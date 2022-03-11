Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
DYN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. 1,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.54. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $22.92.
In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $48,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Dyne Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.