Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DYN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. 1,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.54. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $48,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after buying an additional 423,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,363,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 67,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

