Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

EBMT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $22.33. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $151.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

