Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Announces Earnings Results

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

ESTE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.92. 11,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,334. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 61,546 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

