Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,334. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 122.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 148,209 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 157,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 778.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 170,676 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

