Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $13.49. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 5,059 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,407 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.