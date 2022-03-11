Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $13.49. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 5,059 shares.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98.
Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)
Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
