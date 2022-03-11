Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.25. Eastern Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 106,617.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 270,313 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,413. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.