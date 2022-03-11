Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

