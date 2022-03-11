Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Buys 146 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.0% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $389.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

