Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $241,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,408,758 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $560,070,000 after purchasing an additional 187,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $491.44 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $349.87 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.67. The firm has a market cap of $462.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

