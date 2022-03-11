Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 824,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after acquiring an additional 75,304 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 151,962 shares during the period.

GWX stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $40.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

