Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 323 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $11,082,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.96.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.65 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.