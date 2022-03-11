Eight Capital Boosts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$18.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.40.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of WDO traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.23. The company had a trading volume of 507,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,803. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$16.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 19.54.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.