El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LOCO traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. 9,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,398. The company has a market cap of $432.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.46. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 47.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 137.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

