Elementis (LON:ELM) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 170 ($2.23) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELM opened at GBX 112 ($1.47) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 138.06. Elementis has a 1-year low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.78 ($2.17). The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.01. The company has a market cap of £651.68 million and a P/E ratio of 373.33.

In related news, insider Christine Soden acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,102.73).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

