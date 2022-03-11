Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EARN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -244.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 84,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 107,886 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $3,152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 217,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 89.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

