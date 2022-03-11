Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NYSE EARN opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $125.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 84,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 107,886 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth $3,152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 217,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 89.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

