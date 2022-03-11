Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.
NYSE EARN opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $125.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.76.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 84,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 107,886 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth $3,152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 217,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 89.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
