Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Axos Financial by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $216,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.72. 3,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,059. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.78.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

