Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 12,236 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,236 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 484.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 911,879 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 60.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 278,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.18. 97,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,596,383. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIDE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

