Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes $448,000 Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,354 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in InMode by 23.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,836 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in InMode by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,860 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in InMode by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,043 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in InMode by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,797 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InMode stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,246. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

About InMode (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.