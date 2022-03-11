Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes $448,000 Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,354 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in InMode by 23.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,836 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in InMode by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,860 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in InMode by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,043 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in InMode by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,797 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InMode stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,246. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

