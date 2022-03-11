ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Stock Price Up 8%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ElringKlinger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20.

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

