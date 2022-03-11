Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Embraer updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ERJ traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.44. 373,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. Embraer has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Embraer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Embraer by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Embraer by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,957 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

