EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $118.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EMCOR’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, as it reported strong earnings and revenues (up 1.6% and 15.7% year over year, respectively) on the back of robust demand for its services. Strong demand across geographies and end-markets served as well as disciplined project execution are tailwinds. The U.S. Mechanical and Electrical Construction segments continued to display strength, backed by higher project activity. Strength in healthcare and manufacturing markets also supports the growth. Yet, gross and adjusted operating margin contracted 130 basis points (bps) and 60 bps, respectively, from the prior-year period. It expects fuel and energy costs along with macro uncertainties like supply chain disruption, inflation, and increased COVID-19 mandates to impact the business in 2022.”

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE EME opened at $117.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 99.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 70,014 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 65.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 49,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.