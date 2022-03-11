Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.78.

Shares of TSE EMP.A traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$44.56. 669,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,009. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82. Empire has a 1 year low of C$36.20 and a 1 year high of C$45.20.

In related news, Director Michael Bennett Medline purchased 8,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,033.89. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

