Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,450 ($32.10) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EDV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.38) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,830 ($23.98) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.24) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,159.20 ($28.29).

EDV opened at GBX 1,965 ($25.75) on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 1,505 ($19.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,160 ($28.30). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,756.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,752.73. The company has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

