Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 107,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,191,635 shares.The stock last traded at $5.02 and had previously closed at $5.22.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.
The company has a market capitalization of $939.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
