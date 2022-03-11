Endurance Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:EDNCU) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 14th

Endurance Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 14th. Endurance Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ EDNCU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Endurance Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Endurance Acquisition by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

