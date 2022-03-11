Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enerplus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Enerplus posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enerplus.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enerplus by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Enerplus by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Enerplus by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,035,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,706. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.