Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.75. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 168,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 55,818 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $5,683,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,203,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after buying an additional 276,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

