Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.15

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and traded as low as $12.02. Engie shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 529,051 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Engie from €16.50 ($17.93) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

