Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ENSV opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $8.76.

About Enservco (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

