Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

ETTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Tuesday.

ETTX opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

