Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 2,134.33% and a negative return on equity of 62.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ENTX opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $10.16.
Several analysts have recently commented on ENTX shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Entera Bio (Get Rating)
Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
