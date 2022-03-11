Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Buys New Position in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNDT. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth $1,163,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNDT shares. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,377,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105,073. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40. Mandiant Inc has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

