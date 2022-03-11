Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.4% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Target were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock traded down $7.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,040,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $176.68 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.