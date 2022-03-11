Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $336,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,125,000 after purchasing an additional 696,849 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,277,218 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.