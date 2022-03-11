Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Lowers Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. 3,536,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,494. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

