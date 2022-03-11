Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 322,700 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the February 13th total of 996,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

ENVB stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Enveric Biosciences has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.