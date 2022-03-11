EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $140.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.04.

EOG stock opened at $119.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

